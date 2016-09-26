Britney Spears headlined the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Saturday, but as always brought the drama even in places she wasn't. Those places included backstage, when she found herself the subject of an exchange between Scream Queens co-stars John Stamos and Taylor Lautner.
Here's the relevant exchange, distressingly devoid of juicy details.
“Britney tried to fix Taylor up with her sister one time,” Stamos said.
“A few years ago,” Lautner said. "A long time ago."
“I don’t think they went out,” Stamos said.
“We did not go out,” Lautner said.
Of course, had the setup been more recent it might have raised more eyebrows. Jamie Lynn has a child in third grade and a husband, Jamie Watson. Still, the prospect of the second Spears sister teaming up with the second Twilight lead is a tantalizing one. Imagine the thrill of Britney Spears bringing you into a conspiracy with her. We wouldn't know what to say but yes.
Here's the relevant exchange, distressingly devoid of juicy details.
“Britney tried to fix Taylor up with her sister one time,” Stamos said.
“A few years ago,” Lautner said. "A long time ago."
“I don’t think they went out,” Stamos said.
“We did not go out,” Lautner said.
Of course, had the setup been more recent it might have raised more eyebrows. Jamie Lynn has a child in third grade and a husband, Jamie Watson. Still, the prospect of the second Spears sister teaming up with the second Twilight lead is a tantalizing one. Imagine the thrill of Britney Spears bringing you into a conspiracy with her. We wouldn't know what to say but yes.
Advertisement