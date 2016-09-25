Yesterday, Demi Lovato took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City with one particular message in mind. Before her performance, she sent a shoutout to all those working towards gender equity around the world.
Lovato thanked all those "standing up for women and girls everywhere." Her song choice was a deliberate feminist move, as well. She sang Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman." Lovato told the crowd in Central Park that the song has been "lifting up women everywhere for years."
Of course, Lovato crushed it with both her message and her voice. She continues to prove that she is a boss, seeing as she wasn't even originally scheduled to appear at the concert — she stepped in for an ailing Selena Gomez.
Watch Lovato's performance, below.
