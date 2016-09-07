Selena Gomez was all set to headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York later this month, but the singer announced last week that she's taking some time off. In addition to dealing with lupus, Gomez has been experiencing anxiety, a common side effect of the chronic inflammatory disease.
But fans shouldn't expect a gap in the festival's lineup. Demi Lovato confirmed to People that she's going to fill in for Gomez. Lovato told the magazine that she's totally on board with the Global Citizen Festival's mission to end world poverty.
Fans of the singers are noticing a pattern here. (You may recall that Gomez was initially offered Lovato's role in Camp Rock.) Some even saw this coming back when Gomez announced she was taking time off.
It's time for Global Citizen Festival replace Selena Gomez with Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato.— Herb Polhamus (@h_polhamus) September 1, 2016
remember when selena was offered the lead in camp rock but gave it up so demi got it now selena can't perform so demi is, queen of charity.— gabriel (@sivanpurpose) September 7, 2016
Demi is always the second choice when the first choice can't be Selena— zach 💤 (@goodforyah) September 7, 2016
If Gomez fans were disappointed about the switch, they didn't show it. Most were just understanding of her need to focus on her health.
@ y'all: worry about selena's health instead about demi. Honestly. Why does it matter?— Marina's Lana 💜 (@marinaslana191) September 7, 2016
why y'all said that Demi stole Selena's performance? Selena is taking a break from music industry. So,what's your problem? #GCFestival— Demetria Devonne (@sassydemetria_) September 7, 2016
Gomez is getting the care she needs, Lovato has a new opportunity, and the festival's guests will still get to see a great performance, so it's looking like a win-win for everyone.
