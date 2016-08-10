In a video posted to her Facebook page Tuesday, Chelsea Handler planted her face in a bowl of pasta. But she wasn't just trying to make us laugh — she's doing this for a good cause.
Handler will be cohosting the fifth annual Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in Central Park. Global Citizen is an online community for people to learn about major world problems and call for change by signing petitions, contacting organizations, and voicing their opinions over social media.
People who sign up and take action can win tickets to the festival, where Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and Selena Gomez will perform.
As part of a Global Citizen initiative, Handler is calling on G7, which meets in Italy next year, to make a commitment to end world hunger. She jokes that the group responded "New phone. Who dis?" when she tried to contact them.
Handler also asks people to tweet pictures of themselves with their faces stuffed in their bowls to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi with the message, "I get to eat this, but 795 million people are hungry. Will Italy pledge to end hunger at the Global Citizen Festival? #PastaPolitics."
Help pressure Italian PM @matteorenzi to fight hunger & earn #GCFestival tix #pastapolitics https://t.co/nfwcMb6FHB pic.twitter.com/E9032CXKUi— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 9, 2016
It looks like people have been participating already.
so many go to sleep hungry. @matteorenzi, plz prioritize world hunger at the G7 summit#PastaPolitics pic.twitter.com/Clxbumgx9j— Shelby Maria (@shelbymt12) August 9, 2016
@matteorenzi I get to eat this but 795M people don't have food access. #PastaPolitics pic.twitter.com/3oqlOfRIKv— Duha Elmardi (@duhaaelmardi) August 10, 2016
She ends with another message for Italy: "Let's break bread together and stop hoarding all the pasta for yourself."
You can learn more ways contribute to the campaign to end world hunger on Global Citzen's Global Hunger page.
