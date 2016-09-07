Demi Lovato Is The Definition Of A Boss

(Un)Cover is Refinery29's interactive feature highlighting iconic women in entertainment through video, interviews, fashion, and photography.
Many words come to mind when you think of Demi Lovato. She's a singer. She's an actress. She's an advocate. She's a rebel. Like a lot of people who have overcome life's hardest challenges, Demi is a true advocate for loving yourself for who you are and doing what is best for you.
In this edition of (Un)Cover, we play Word for Word with Demi, to find out the associations she makes with powerful phrases, and how her beliefs have shaped the way she has grown. This is how to be a boss.
