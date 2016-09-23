This New Patronus Quiz Is Everything You Ever Needed

J.K. Rowling, the reigning queen of the Wizarding World, has a present for you. That present is a quiz in which Pottermore will select your patronus.
We know. Sit. Breathe. You'll live through this.
Rowling revealed her own patronus via a series of tweets promoting the new quiz. It's really a doozy, the quiz. Not too often that you get your own chunk of the Pottervese with an animation to boot. Hers seems to be the black swan. Initially, she was awarded a pine marten, but these things change.
Check it out.
I took the @pottermore test (which I wrote) ages ago when it was a work in progress and got a pine marten Patronus. I was happy, because...— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2016
... my fondness for weaselly creatures is well documented. However, when we finalised the @pottermore test last week I took it again...— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2016
... and found that it had changed (which, as we know, can happen). My new Patronus has personal associations and I like it even better...— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2016
... so as far as I'm concerned, the @pottermore test works! Here's my Patronus... pic.twitter.com/xnjKfjGMx4— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2016
Perhaps the best possible patronus was a fake one. (We know that they're all fake, but bear with us.)
The Potterhead community had a minor meme incident when The Chive tweeted an image of that famous gorilla we all know and love. That's right. Mother-freaking Harambe. How do they come up with this stuff?
Wow @pottermore @jk_rowling too soon pic.twitter.com/zPMFM4Ch6R— theCHIVE (@theCHIVE) September 22, 2016
