This New Patronus Quiz Is Everything You Ever Needed

Michael Hafford
J.K. Rowling, the reigning queen of the Wizarding World, has a present for you. That present is a quiz in which Pottermore will select your patronus.

We know. Sit. Breathe. You'll live through this.

Rowling revealed her own patronus via a series of tweets promoting the new quiz. It's really a doozy, the quiz. Not too often that you get your own chunk of the Pottervese with an animation to boot. Hers seems to be the black swan. Initially, she was awarded a pine marten, but these things change.

Check it out.
Perhaps the best possible patronus was a fake one. (We know that they're all fake, but bear with us.)

The Potterhead community had a minor meme incident when The Chive tweeted an image of that famous gorilla we all know and love. That's right. Mother-freaking Harambe. How do they come up with this stuff?
Rowling was quick to point out that it was just a joke. Phew.
Advertisement