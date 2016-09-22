If you’ve been feeling down about summer’s official end, don’t be. It turns out, you can still take incredible vacations in the fall! And with help from Spirit Airlines' current sale, you’ll be making those trips for next to nothing. Doesn't that sound like the perfect remedy for end-of-summer sadness?
With this promotion, you’ll find one-way domestic flights for as low as $23.10. Are you freaking out? We don’t blame you. In fact, we're freaking out as we write — and as we simultaneously book our next getaway. (Miami, here we come.)
The deals apply to travel on select dates between September 28 and December 14 of this year, so some planning ahead is required. To take full advantage of the offers, you need to be a member of Spirit's fare club. You can very easily sign up for the $9 Fare Club here. Even if you're not a member and don't plan on signing up, this sale still includes amazing discounts for non-members, starting at $34.10. This season, Spirit is hooking everybody up with great offers.
For a complete list of flight deals covered under this promotion, visit Spirit's website. But make sure you do it TODAY, as all the offers end at 11:59 tonight. Take a break from your busy Thursday, and start planning your next trip for less. You deserve a little motivation to get through autumn. (SmarterTravel)
