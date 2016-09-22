How many times will Lucy Hale have to set the record straight about her relationship?
Amid rumors that she and her boyfriend Anthony Kalabretta broke up, Hale reassured People that the relationship was still going strong. "He's great," she said.
The Pretty Little Liars star and musician have been dating since last summer, when they attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together in June and went to Maui with some of their friends soon after. Kalabretta wrote the music for Hale's short film "Waiting on Roxy."
Breakup rumors surfaced in January, E! News reported. In response, Hale replied to an article about her alleged single status with one simple word, "false." Her latest interview should clear up any doubts for those who missed it that time.
Still don't believe us? Here's Kalabretta with Hale's dog just last month. If that's not proof they're Instagram-official, we don't know what is.
Though as far as we know, those engagement rumors that arose from Hale wearing rings on both ring fingers are (obviously) false.
