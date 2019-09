Why I Won't Be Wearing This Hoodie Again

Of all the online marketplaces that have sprung up in the age of startups, Kickstarter is one of the most bizarre. Where else can you go to find people simultaneously raising money for maniacal-looking baby necklaces and small-batch lemongrass Sriracha Odd products aside, some of the most successful tech companies, including virtual reality headset maker Oculus (later acquired by Facebook) got their start on the site, proving that it can be a launchpad for the next multibillion-dollar business. With this in mind, I decided to try out AiraWear, the "world's first massage hoodie," which finished a successful Kickstarter campaign this past June.The concept is, admittedly, genius. How do you make a comfy hoodie even more appealing? Make it a massaging hoodie! AiraWear uses "targeted massage modules," that, when activated by an accompanying app, inflate to provide a gentle, vibrating sensation along the wearer's back and shoulders.Unfortunately, when my hoodie arrived in the mail, I was less than impressed. It isn't particularly soft and has no fleece lining, both of which are hoodie musts in my book. The design, even for a hoodie, is far from cute, and the inflatable pockets embedded into the back are bulky — they feel like they're made of tougher Bubble Wrap. Plus, the battery that you switch on to operate the sweatshirt (which fits into an inner pocket) is surprisingly heavy and sticks out the back, making it uncomfortable to lean on. I could not imagine squeezing the hoodie beneath a work sweater, as the company's promotional video suggests — I would look like I had on the puffiest puffer jacket of all time.