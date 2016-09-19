When it comes to the red carpet, we'd like to argue that no one does it better than Kerry Washington.



That's why, when the internet went wild over her 2016 Emmy Awards look — we weren't surprised in the least. The 39-year-old actress proudly showed off her baby bump and natural hair, and it was nothing short of perfection.



More than that: Washington's style may be the most important look of the night. With daytime talk shows turning natural hair transformations into total disasters and girls getting sent to the principal's office for strands that are "too puffy," it's no wonder her style has caught the attention of dozens. And according to Twitter, the nominee (she's up for a statue tonight for her role as Anita Hill in HBO's Confirmation), has already won Best Tressed.



See for yourself with the Tweets, rolling in by the second: