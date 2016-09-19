When it comes to the red carpet, we'd like to argue that no one does it better than Kerry Washington.
That's why, when the internet went wild over her 2016 Emmy Awards look — we weren't surprised in the least. The 39-year-old actress proudly showed off her baby bump and natural hair, and it was nothing short of perfection.
More than that: Washington's style may be the most important look of the night. With daytime talk shows turning natural hair transformations into total disasters and girls getting sent to the principal's office for strands that are "too puffy," it's no wonder her style has caught the attention of dozens. And according to Twitter, the nominee (she's up for a statue tonight for her role as Anita Hill in HBO's Confirmation), has already won Best Tressed.
See for yourself with the Tweets, rolling in by the second:
I am here for @kerrywashington's hair tonight #Emmys— tara flanagan (@taraflanagan) September 19, 2016
@kerrywashington your #Emmys look is amazing! Because of you I'm inspired to air dry my hair and embrace my thick curly hair. Thanx.— Andrea Matos (@andie106) September 19, 2016
Could Kerry Washington be any more beautiful? The hair, the bump, the daring dress. Girl is flawless 😍😍😍 #Emmys— Aneya Fernando (@aneyafernando) September 19, 2016
I just want to nuzzle up to @kerrywashington's hair. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/FjWkYETGuA— Ebony (@sohappi) September 19, 2016
@kerrywashington is simply adorable! She is my sister in my head! Proud! #emmys @takishahair the hair is gorg! pic.twitter.com/A9QHVU9Ce1— M (@_MYM_10) September 19, 2016
