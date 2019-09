Giuliana Rancic Awkwardly Makes Tatiana Maslany Wish Jimmy Fallon HBD

Jimmy Fallon is turning 42 on Monday, and he just got the most awkward happy birthday from Tatiana Maslany . When E! host Giuliana Rancic asked the Orphan Black star to wish the late-night host a happy birthday, the actress was less than thrilled."Your birthday is in four days. Jimmy Fallon's [birthday] is tomorrow. You two are Virgos. Can you wish him a happy b-day?" Rancic asked. The E! personality told the actress they were compiling a mix of birthday messages for Fallon.Maslany's clenched-teeth response: "Sure. Yeah... That’s putting me on the spot a bit there," she said. "But happy birthday, Jimmy."