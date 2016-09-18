Giuliana Rancic Awkwardly Makes Tatiana Maslany Wish Jimmy Fallon HBD

Jimmy Fallon is turning 42 on Monday, and he just got the most awkward happy birthday from Tatiana Maslany. When E! host Giuliana Rancic asked the Orphan Black star to wish the late-night host a happy birthday, the actress was less than thrilled.
"Your birthday is in four days. Jimmy Fallon's [birthday] is tomorrow. You two are Virgos. Can you wish him a happy b-day?" Rancic asked. The E! personality told the actress they were compiling a mix of birthday messages for Fallon.
Maslany's clenched-teeth response: "Sure. Yeah... That’s putting me on the spot a bit there," she said. "But happy birthday, Jimmy."
"Your birthday is in four days. Jimmy Fallon's [birthday] is tomorrow. You two are Virgos. Can you wish him a happy b-day?" Rancic asked. The E! personality told the actress they were compiling a mix of birthday messages for Fallon.
Maslany's clenched-teeth response: "Sure. Yeah... That’s putting me on the spot a bit there," she said. "But happy birthday, Jimmy."
Advertisement
Fans online noticed the weird vibes surround the birthday wish.
Tatiana Maslany did NOT want to wish Jimmy Fallon a happy birthday, which makes me love her even more. #ERedCarpet #Emmys— Carrie Raisler (@TVandDinners) September 18, 2016
Tatiana Maslany, surprisingly hostile about wishing Jimmy Fallon happy birthday. I like it! #emmys— Andrew Osborne (@NewBaitShop) September 18, 2016
My god bless @tatianamaslany for her response to Giuliana's "wish Jimmy Fallon a happy birthday!" garbage. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/6PcI6R7X1W— Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) September 18, 2016
Advertisement