Giuliana Rancic Awkwardly Makes Tatiana Maslany Wish Jimmy Fallon HBD

Hunter Harris
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Jimmy Fallon is turning 42 on Monday, and he just got the most awkward happy birthday from Tatiana Maslany. When E! host Giuliana Rancic asked the Orphan Black star to wish the late-night host a happy birthday, the actress was less than thrilled.

"Your birthday is in four days. Jimmy Fallon's [birthday] is tomorrow. You two are Virgos. Can you wish him a happy b-day?" Rancic asked. The E! personality told the actress they were compiling a mix of birthday messages for Fallon.

Maslany's clenched-teeth response: "Sure. Yeah... That’s putting me on the spot a bit there," she said. "But happy birthday, Jimmy."
Fans online noticed the weird vibes surround the birthday wish.
Fallon's birthday greeting from Maslany seems to have come with a side of "boy, bye."
