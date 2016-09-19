Can This Lipstick Really Flatter Everyone? We Put It To The Test

3 of 8

Alix Tunell, Senior Beauty Editor

"I never wear red lipstick or any lipstick, really. I'm a tinted balm kind of girl; I just never feel like myself in a strong color. That being said, I liked this shade a lot. It looked different as I moved around the office trying to find the best lighting: Sometimes it was dark and moody, sometimes it had a hot-pink tint to it, but it was always flattering.



"The only thing it lost me on is the finish. I love a creamy balm, and this felt like one, but that doesn't work when the color is this bold. It was on my chin and under my nose within minutes, so I kissed a napkin a few times and that's when it really worked for me — when it was just an ombré stain. So pretty."



PS: People were divided over the strong peach-candy scent. It's definitely a lot, but I love it."