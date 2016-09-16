How Did The Red Carpet Get So...Bad?

The late, great James Laver once said: “Clothes are never a frivolity: they always mean something and that something is, to a large extent, outside the control of our conscious minds.” Well, if Laver were still around today, I think he'd be surprised to see how completely out of control red carpet dressing has become. The meaning is missing; too many looks exist with very few ideas behind them.



We have lost that opportunity to be seduced by an actress and what she wears. Unless someone wears two strips of sequined dental floss and stands on their head, we're rarely moved. And though tons of blood, sweat, and (many, many) tears go into making a grand entrance on the red carpet, it feels as if we have lost the identity of the person actually taking that walk — it's been replaced by branding and marketing. How did we get to this point? I asked a few Hollywood red carpet experts, people who have made a living covering, curating, creating, and featuring these looks, and they all said said more or less the same thing: The red carpet is “tired,” “overdone,” and — the most scathing — ”few stars seem engaged in the clothes they are wearing.” And that's a pity.