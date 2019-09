How Did The Red Carpet Get So...Bad?

Another source familiar with this topic (who asked to be anonymous, given their proximity to the industry) digs even deeper: “In my opinion, this is why this shit is boring. Ready? I’m going to say something that no one ever talks about. It’s about the girl’s publicists, which is why no one’s ever written about it."Stylists can put together a dope look and then the publicist will go, ‘Ummm, I don’t like it.’ So you’re going to tell the person who dresses pretty much every major celebrity in the world that she should change the shirt? When they’re too involved, it’s like, ‘No black, no this, no that, it’s too risky, it’s too this, its too that,’ and I think all of these guidelines have made everything so blah."And then, there’s the designer-brand thing that comes from the publicist. They will go through the rack and ask, ‘Where’s the Gucci? Where’s the Prada?’ etc., because then, they can use this for leverage for invites to fashion shows or to get their clients invited to parties. They’ve hindered the ability of what the stylists can do, which is part of the reason the red carpet has become the way it is. People won’t pick the best dress, but they will pick the best label.”Blame it on the publicists, branding, professional commitments, or whatever other factor you may, but the ultimate issue with all of this is that the drama, reveal, and magic, is gone.“I covered the fashion synchronicity of quirky music originals like Missy Elliott, with singular stylists like June Ambrose who worked to create looks that were truly one-of-a-kind,” Fox explains. “Now, it's all for sale immediately, like Ivanka Trump shilling that one-size-fits-all, sweatshop, mass-produced dress she wore at the RNC. Most stars have no personal style and just want to make money through branding. It's all branding. And the few stars who actually have the arrogance to proclaim themselves style avatars, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, unveil their clothes as if they were their personal style apotheosis. There’s very little authenticity these days. And the red carpet is no different. Nothing is one-of-a-kind and nothing speaks of one’s signature style.”