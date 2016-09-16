The Theme Park Of Our Childhood Dreams Is About To Become A Reality

Attention Nicktoon kids, we have a mind-blowing announcement. After years dreaming about living in the animated worlds of our favorite shows from childhood, there will soon be a way to experience the tooniverse IRL.
In 2018, an indoor Nickelodeon theme park will open in New Jersey. At 8.5 acres, Nickelodeon Universe, as it's called, will be the largest indoor amusement park on the continent. According to a report from PIX11, the park will be located inside American Dream Meadowlands, a 3 million-square-foot mall currently being built by Triple Five Group.
The park's rides and attractions will be based on some of the most popular shows from the children's network. As of right now, we've only heard mention of rides based on Spongebob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but as major '90s Nicktoons fanatics, we're hoping it'll also showcase the worlds of Rugrats, Doug, and Hey Arnold!
There's actually already a similar Nickelodeon theme park inside the Mall of America. Due to its success, Triple Five Group wants to bring a bigger version to its newest project. Like the Mall of America, American Dream is going to feature way more than just stores. In addition to Nickelodeon Universe, there will also be a 16-story ski park, an aquarium, and a miniature golf course, PIX11 reports. Though that all sounds impressive, we can't think of much else besides those Nickelodeon rides. Finally, something good to come out of growing up.
