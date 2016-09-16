Welcome to the Lemonade party, Britney Spears. You're only a few months late.
The pop star revealed that she's only recently listened to Beyoncé's latest album, despite it being released back in April and dominating just about every pop culture conversation since. Can't wait 'til Christmas, when she hears about this show called Stranger Things.
"I just listened to Lemonade," Spears shared in an interview with NME. "I'm a little late on that, but it's good, really angry, a really hardcore album."
Yeah. We know. We've been talking about it for almost half a year.
"There are moments where you feel the light, airy Beyoncé, but most of the time it almost feels like a therapy album," she continued. "I respect that. She's an artist and that's what she needs to touch on at this moment in her life."
Does this mean she's officially joined the Beyhive? Better late than never, we suppose.
