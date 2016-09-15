This is a side of Britney Spears we can't say we've seen before. In an interview with NME, the "Make Me" singer said she was forced to be "selfish" when recording her latest album, Glory.
"Honestly, this is the first project where I’ve really been hands-on," she told the magazine. "I was really specific about who I worked with, and I’ve been learning to say no. I’m a people pleaser, so that’s hard for me. Even if I don’t like something, I’ll do it just to make a person happy. I made sure this album was everything I wanted it to be. I was really selfish with it."
Spears is not known for taking charge in personal or professional matters (after all, she's still under her father's conservatorship). But for this, her ninth album, she decided she needed some quality control.
"The beginning of the project was actually not that great," she said. "The songs that were coming in were not very good. So we got a new A&R girl, and we totally turned it around, gave it a profound new direction. I wanted to use my voice more. I did different stuff with my voice — more bluesy and urban stuff, and played around with different things."
The result debuted at a respectable number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with mostly favorable reviews almost across the board, a vast improvement over the response to 2013's Britney Jean. Selfish seems like a good look on you, Brit.
