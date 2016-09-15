Their parents also refused to blindly take Shailene's side on every issue, like when she got upset about something that happened with other kids at school. "They would be like, ‘I’m so sorry you’re feeling this way, but what do you think that person was feeling?’ Oh, I hated it," she explained. "Now, of course, I understand; it enabled me to recognize that no one’s evil, they’re probably hurting and can’t express themselves, get no love at home, so it’s repeated. It gave me a broader outlook: just put yourself in another person’s shoes.” And now, Woodley is not just a successful actress who puts herself in other people's shoes for a living — she's an unusually empathetic person, too.