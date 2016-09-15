“I've always been super self conscious about it, but really just have to put this out there because I want create more awareness around this syndrome and how much it can impact someone's life especially if they don't know they have it,” says Beznec. “When you see someone who is overweight, has bald patches, or a woman who has facial hair DO NOT JUDGE.”



And most importantly, as Beznec points out, a woman’s health should take top priority. “If you think you may have Polycystic ovary syndrome please don't be afraid to reach out and seek medical advice,” she writes. "It's a hard battle but the sooner you get diagnosed the sooner you can manage your symptoms.”