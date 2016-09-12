This Woman's Beard Just Earned Her A MAJOR Honor

I can now proudly announce that I am a Guiness world record book holder! I have been wanting to publish this news for absolutely ages, but I had to keep things under wrap until the booked launched (today). I am super proud to hold this record, the inner child in me is so pleased. I grew up reading this book, I even tried breaking some of my own records wanting to be in this book. It is amazing to be valued and celebrated being a Bearded Lady. I am proud to hold this amazing record 🌺 I hope those who read or see my record can take away positivity, inspiration and realise that no matter who you are or what you look like, you are officially amazing! I present to you my record as 'The youngest women with a full beard' Thank you to my friends @drewmula and @notblackbutbrown for being there during this photoshoot, when this record was made! I love and adore you both ❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey! Thank you @guinnessworldrecords
But the road to world-record domination, and more importantly, self-acceptance wasn’t easy. Kaur's condition, in which the ovaries contain cystic follicles that overproduce androgens like testosterone, can spark hirsutism — the excessive growth of facial or body hair — for women. PCOS is, “the most common cause of hirsutism and may affect up to 10% of women,” according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
Kaur was able to rise above and gain new purpose as a body-confidence activist, anti-bullying activist, and life coach. She’s modeled in London Fashion Week. And she’s using her growing platform to redefine beauty and communicate messages of self-love and strength.
I get a lot of death threats or people are like, 'You should kill yourself. You’re ugly, you're an abomination...' at the end of the day, I realize that my purpose on this earth is far more superior than any of these comments.
It's messages like hers that can help all of us be more accepting of ourselves and others, no matter our age. “There are two mottos I absolutely live by,” Kaur told BBC Three. “One of them is my body, my rules. It’s my body. I will do whatever I want with it. And the second one is, bullying doesn’t last. The horrible comments do not last. Once you love yourself and have accepted yourself for who you are and what you look like, then no one’s ignorant comments will affect you because you’re content and happy with the way that you are... You need to love yourself.”
Congratulations Kaur, and keep on doing you. We are all the better for it.