This Woman's Beard Just Earned Her A MAJOR Honor

I can now proudly announce that I am a Guiness world record book holder! I have been wanting to publish this news for absolutely ages, but I had to keep things under wrap until the booked launched (today). I am super proud to hold this record, the inner child in me is so pleased. I grew up reading this book, I even tried breaking some of my own records wanting to be in this book. It is amazing to be valued and celebrated being a Bearded Lady. I am proud to hold this amazing record 🌺 I hope those who read or see my record can take away positivity, inspiration and realise that no matter who you are or what you look like, you are officially amazing! I present to you my record as 'The youngest women with a full beard' Thank you to my friends @drewmula and @notblackbutbrown for being there during this photoshoot, when this record was made! I love and adore you both ❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey! Thank you @guinnessworldrecords

A photo posted by Harnaam Kaur (@harnaamkaur) on Sep 8, 2016 at 1:38am PDT