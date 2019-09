This Woman's Beard Just Earned Her A MAJOR Honor

“Online, I’m trolled about my weight and being plus-sized. I am trolled about my turban, the skin color I have, and my ethnic background. I’m also trolled about having a beard as a woman. I’ve actually come to terms with being a bearded lady, being plus-sized,” she said in a BBC Three interview. “I get a lot of death threats or people are like, 'You should kill yourself. You’re ugly, you're an abomination. You should never have children.' It can be quite terrifying when I’m out and about and on my own, but at the end of the day, I realize that my purpose on this earth is far more superior than any of these comments."It's messages like hers that can help all of us be more accepting of ourselves and others, no matter our age. “There are two mottos I absolutely live by,” Kaur told BBC Three. “One of them is my body, my rules. It’s my body. I will do whatever I want with it. And the second one is, bullying doesn’t last. The horrible comments do not last. Once you love yourself and have accepted yourself for who you are and what you look like, then no one’s ignorant comments will affect you because you’re content and happy with the way that you are... You need to love yourself.”Congratulations Kaur, and keep on doing you. We are all the better for it.