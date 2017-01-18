What Every Woman Should Know About PCOS





My love life was also a hot mess over the next few years. I moved from one bad relationship to another in search of validation that I was attractive. I even eloped with someone I didn’t love but merely liked, mostly because he thought I was beautiful and I was desperate to believe that about myself.



For obvious reasons, the marriage barely lasted a year, and I was divorced at 25. In an effort to start over after my fledgling matrimony ended, I took a job in San Francisco and moved across the country, leaving Queens, NY, where I’d lived all my life, for the first time.



One of the first orders of business when I got to SF was to look for a new aesthetician. I resumed my twice-weekly threading and waxing regimen with someone new, and I was uncomfortable. When I complained to a friend, she asked me why I never considered laser hair removal. The truth is, I’d been thinking about it for several years. With her push, I found an online deal for a place with a decent Yelp review, and decided to give it a shot. I was scared it wouldn't work, but I made an impulsive decision to throw down a credit card and called to schedule an appointment.



It took a few sessions to see any results, but, boy, was it worth it. My face was smooth for the first time in years. I no longer had to trek to the salon twice a week. My success with laser hair removal encouraged me to tackle my other struggles with PCOS. I began paying attention to my diet, exercised more regularly, and became more consistent with my medicines.



Sporting a full beard is obviously not for everyone — I am thrilled with my decision to get laser hair removal. Now, at 31, my struggles with PCOS are finally getting better, but I still wish I'd had a role model like Harnaam Kaur. And sometimes, on the days I do feel a little down on myself, I thumb through her Instagram and just bask a little in her body positivity. It just about always does the trick.



