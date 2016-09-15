Remember how quickly Kylie Jenner’s Kyshadow palette sold out this past summer? Let us refresh your memory: One minute.
That’s why, if you’re a longtime Kylie Cosmetics fan or even a casual observer, you must drop everything you’re doing right now. For one day only, Jenner has offered to lift all domestic shipping charges on every. single. product, starting at 1 p.m. ET. today until the same time tomorrow.
We repeat: The site will be completely restocked with Lip Kits, Bronze Palettes, and Kyshadows galore, and now’s your chance to stock up on all your fave formulas — while saving some serious dough in the process. If you're purchasing a $29 Lip Kit, that saves you exactly $9 dollars in shipping. (That's nearly enough to buy you two Colourpop lipsticks, we might add.)
Our advice to you? Run — you know, theoretically speaking — as fast as you can to her website before the sale drops. (And check out some advice from those who have snagged a set before, right here.)
