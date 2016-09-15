

For the customer who's already got a Prabal piece or two in her wardrobe, the designer envisions a mash-up of runway looks and yoga-class items being worn together. "The idea behind this collection is for our ready-to-wear and active pieces to be interchangeable — the Prabal Gurung Sport bomber can be mixed with a great skirt, the bra can be layered under an off-the-shoulder knit, and our ready-to-wear cardigans can be thrown [together] with the Prabal Gurung Sport leggings," the designer told us. "With everything I create, I aim to evoke modern glamour; with this collection, the glamour is in the details, the ease, and the high quality." Prabal Gurung Sport utilized technical fabrics the designer had never worked with previously: "there is so currently so much innovation happening with active fabrics," he remarked.