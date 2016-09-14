Can You Spot The Big Mistake In Ivanka Trump's Instagram Post?

Whoops! Ivanka Trump might want to brush up on her “works cited” skills. The businesswoman and campaign-trail fixture posted an inspirational quote on her Instagram last week, but in keeping with family tradition, didn’t get the credit quite right.
On Friday, Trump posted an image featuring the quote, “If not me, who? If not now, when?” which she cited as a line from Emma Watson’s 2014 speech at the United Nations, with the hashtag #ITwisewords. Only thing is, the words aren’t Watson’s.
The Harry Potter actress and feminist activist was quoting a famous Jewish rabbi from the first century BCE, Hillel the Elder. The full proverb reads, "If I am not for myself, who will be for me? But if I am only for myself, who am I? If not now, when?" Representatives for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment on the post.
Trump, who converted to Judaism when she married her husband Jared Kushner, appears to have missed the reference. But in her defense, Trump is hardly the first person to share a mistaken quote on the internet.
Hey, at least it was attributed at all.
