Besides, there are plenty of other ways to channel your favorite animated classics that have nothing to do with donning a Cinderella or Snow White ensemble. We've pulled together some Disney ideas that draw on supporting characters — including a few whose faces you'll recognize but might not yet know. (Spoiler: We're talking about Ariel's sisters, a.k.a. the six other daughters of King Triton. Apparently, they all have names and distinct personalities .)And, by not dressing up as the world's ten-millionth Princess Jasmine, you might actually wind up winning Most Original Costume at whichever All Hallow's Eve party you choose to attend come late October. We hear the prize is full-size candy bars.