Lena Dunham's not the only one who didn't get the memo regarding what "Side to Side" is really about. The new track from Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande features the phrase "dick bicycle," which means Ellen DeGeneres got more than she bargained for when she asked Grande about the duo's SoulCycle-inspired performance at the MTV VMAs.
"What?!" a flummoxed DeGeneres asked when Grande mentioned the racy lyric during her appearance on Ellen.
"Yeah, she [Minaj] has the lyric 'dick bicycle,'" Grande repeated, an avocado emoji covering her mouth as the word was bleeped out.
"What does that mean?" the host persisted. "Is that like a banana seat?"
The singer, perhaps realizing that she'd brought up dirty lyrics with a beloved host on daytime TV, soon clammed up. Grande failed to give an adequate explanation, suggesting that DeGeneres ask past guest Hillary Clinton about said, er, mode of transportation. That, by the way, would be a very bad idea.
"What?!" a flummoxed DeGeneres asked when Grande mentioned the racy lyric during her appearance on Ellen.
"Yeah, she [Minaj] has the lyric 'dick bicycle,'" Grande repeated, an avocado emoji covering her mouth as the word was bleeped out.
"What does that mean?" the host persisted. "Is that like a banana seat?"
The singer, perhaps realizing that she'd brought up dirty lyrics with a beloved host on daytime TV, soon clammed up. Grande failed to give an adequate explanation, suggesting that DeGeneres ask past guest Hillary Clinton about said, er, mode of transportation. That, by the way, would be a very bad idea.
Advertisement
DeGeneres retaliated by putting Grande on the spot about her relationship with Mac Miller. Watch the video below to see the entire awkward interaction.
Advertisement