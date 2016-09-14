Justin Timberlake Would, Like, So Collab With Britney (Just Call Him, Girl)

Britney Spears may be getting one of her dream collaborators and an ex-lover back into the mix.
Justin Timberlake heard about Britney saying she'd like to work with him and was into the idea.
Well, he seemed surprised. But not in a bad way.
"She did? Sure! Absolutely, absolutely," he told E! News at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of upcoming Netflix concert documentary Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids. "I have a 17-month-old so I don't get the headline news."
Hm, the first you're hearing of it, Justin? Sounds like classic fuckboi behavior. And blaming it on your kid? Childish. Britney, do not call him. He made "Cry Me A River." Remember how much that hurt?
And don't say he's changed. That you've both grown. He's just negging you. Make him work for it.
"I apologize for not being in the know," Justin told E! News. "I'm accessible, give us a call!"
We've changed our minds. Girl, just call him. America needs this now more than ever.
