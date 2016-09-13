This Lucky Girl Just Took The Best Selfie With Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has his incognito look down pat. The star's "I'm just a regular guy" attire typically involves sunglasses and a hat of some sort. He does a surprisingly good job of flying under the radar when he's out and about. But a true fan can see right through his guise, which is what happened this weekend.
On Sunday, DiCaprio attended the final men's game of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The actor was sporting shades, a newsboy cap, a polo shirt and jeans. A young girl sitting in the section next to Leo spotted him. And what do you do when you see Leonardo DiCaprio? Ask for a picture, of course. The Oscar-winning actor graciously obliged and took a cute selfie with the fan. TMZ captured the tender moment on camera. You can see the child asking for the photo and then Leo showing her the picture for her approval below. "Leo blessed a fan with the selfie of a lifetime," reads the caption.
Does anyone else feel like this girl's going to be begging her parents to take her to the Open again next year?
Advertisement