This Lucky Girl Just Took The Best Selfie With Leonardo DiCaprio

On Sunday, DiCaprio attended the final men's game of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The actor was sporting shades, a newsboy cap, a polo shirt and jeans. A young girl sitting in the section next to Leo spotted him. And what do you do when you see Leonardo DiCaprio? Ask for a picture, of course. The Oscar-winning actor graciously obliged and took a cute selfie with the fan. TMZ captured the tender moment on camera. You can see the child asking for the photo and then Leo showing her the picture for her approval below. "Leo blessed a fan with the selfie of a lifetime," reads the caption.