Paris Hilton Lets Us Into Her Apartment — & Answers ALL Our Beauty Questions

This morning, Paris Hilton woke up in her massive, marble-clad East Village apartment, listened to some '80s tunes ("Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes, to be specific), and got ready for a full day's work promoting her new fragrance. The 35-year-old — once a staple on the Hollywood party scene — has laid low as of late, and she's changed her image from socialite to businesswoman. You may not know that in the past decade, Hilton has opened multiple resorts and 50 eponymous boutiques across the globe, created full lines of makeup and skin care, established herself as an international DJ, and made over $2 billion worth of sales for her 20 fragrances. Needless to say, girl is busy.
But she made the time to chat with R29 about her newest fragrance: Gold Rush, $60. In the video above, Paris gives us a peek into her home and answers rapid-fire questions about her jet-set lifestyle. Want to know what her favorite Sephora finds are? Wondering how many Baccarat crystal chandeliers decorate her place? We cover it all. Get ready to meet the new Paris.
