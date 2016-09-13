Ariana Grande Has The Throwback Jacket Collection Of Our Dreams

Now that it’s finally almost jacket season, let Ariana Grande give you some fall inspiration.
The 23-year-old singer took to Snapchat over the weekend to show off the newest edition to her wardrobe: an oversized denim jacket featuring the Rugrats logo. Has there ever been a more ’90s sentence?
Grande captioned the photo “once a nick kid…” which is probably a shout out to her first big role as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon TV show Victorious, which ended in 2013 after airing for three years. Grande traded in acting for singing, but this jacket is proof that she’ll always remember her roots. It’s also likely that Grande, a ‘90s kid herself, grew up on the Rugrats cartoons just like the rest of us, and wants the world to know it.
The “Into You” singer has made a habit of filling her wardrobe with perfect pop-culture inspired pieces, including a Harry Potter jacket that she showed off on Instagram a few months ago.
While that particular piece was customized for Grande by Dirty Needle Embroidery, it’s unclear how we can get our hands on the arguably simpler (but just as amazing) jacket she gave viewers a glimpse of on Snapchat. Something tells us it’s about to be in high demand.
