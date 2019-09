Whoopi Goldberg Just Gave The Best Reason For Voting

Fashion, at its best, is supposed to reflect the times. And even if you're the kind of person whose entire world revolves around sequins and high heels, the times mostly have to do with what's going down in November at the polls. With two polarizing candidates, the election (depending on who you talk to) will either signal the downfall of everything good about America, or its salvation. And Fashion Week hasn't been staying out of the conversation: The runways have been peppered with political demonstrations, from a not-so-subtle print to matching partisan tees . But, Opening Ceremony made things explicit with its fall '16 collection: "America, The Journey," it was called, and it was put on by a cast of activists and actors as part of a "Pageant of the People."