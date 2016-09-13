Whoopi Goldberg Just Gave The Best Reason For Voting

Opening Ceremony founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are both first-generation Americans and — like most first-generation Americans — have spent the majority of their lives navigating the idea of what it is to be American. From the collection, it's clear that their America is about coexistence, diversity, and, as participant Sarah McBride wrote in the show notes, "having the freedom to live openly and authentically as the person you know yourself to be." According to Lim and Leon, this collection was inspired by their immigrant experiences, and connecting the idea that what you wear can say something important about how you feel about the issues of our age.