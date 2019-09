This Taylor Swift Theory Is Beyond Crazy

Online, people seem to love two things above all others: cute cats and conspiracy theories. Normally, Taylor Swift and her adorable pets fulfill the desire for the former. But certain corners of the web have developed a very strange belief about the singer: that she is actually the clone of a former Satanist.The theory begins with ZeenaSchreck (formerly Zeena LaVey), as BuzzFeed reports. Schreck, the daughter of the man who started the Church of Satan, was a practitioner of the religion until 1990. And she looks a lot like Swift in certain photos and video clips, particularly in the one below.