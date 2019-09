Good news, Grease fans. The upsetting fan theory that Sandy Olsson dies at the beginning of the movie and the rest of the film is a dream sequence has officially been debunked.Jim Jacobs, author of the original 1971 Grease book and musical with Warren Casey, confirmed to TMZ that Sandy is definitely alive in their movie. As far as what kind of person dreamed up this bizarre theory about the 1978 film? He says they must have been on acid.This story was originally published September 8 at 12:20 p.m.Grease is the pinnacle of high school movies. The 1978 classic boasts a summer fling, bad boys, fancy cars, catchy dance numbers, heartbreak, and drama. It also features a textbook happy ending between Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko as they drive off into the sunset.Or does it? A theory on Reddit shared by user atomicbolt is about to really burst your bubble — it posits that Sandy is dead the whole time.According to the super dark theory, Sandy drowns in an unaired moment during one of the first beach scenes in the movie . If you remember, Danny brags about saving Sandy from drowning during " Summer Nights ," singing, "She swam by me, she got a cramp... I saved her life, she nearly drowned."In this interpretation of the movie, everything that follows — the drive-in movie, the prom, the carnival — is all Sandy's final vision as she dies in the ocean. A surprising number of commenters agree with the theory and say it isn't the first time they've heard it. There's also suggestion that the high school setting is symbolic of purgatory. And the car is her afterlife vehicle, literally taking her to heaven.