Insanely Ghoulish Rugrats Fan Theory Proven False

The best fan theories are always the most ghoulish. Case in point: A popular theory says that the rugrats of The Rugrats are all figments of Angelica’s imagination. Essentially, all the children met horrifying ends, were aborted, or were stillborn. And that explains things about the show. You can read a more complete version of the theory below.
Pretty crazy, right? We thought so, too. But it does make a demented kind of sense. And it would be perfect if that aspect of our childhood was also built on an awful lie.
Some hero (Buzzfeed) took it on themselves to ask Arlene Klasky, the show’s creator, if the theory is true. Here’s a video.
Short answer: No. Long answer: Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. It’s not true, the kids are alive, or as alive as cartoons can be, and we can all sleep at night.
“I have to console the kids online,” Klasky tells Buzzfeed.
Phew.
