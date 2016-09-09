When most couples frolic in flower-covered meadows or among the tundras in Iceland for their engagement photos, Angela Gallo and Manuel Rosario opted for a more casual location. Fast-casual, to be precise. The couple from Orlando, Florida had their engagement photos captured by Cielo's Photography at Chipotle — the Mexican chain restaurant that has managed to capture America's heart (and theirs).
The couple told the Huffington Post that they dined at the popular Mexican joint for their first date. Since then, the two have incorporated Chipotle into every anniversary; naturally, they couldn't exclude the Mexican grill from their wedding festivities. And Chipotle won't just be present for the engagement: The restaurant offered to cater the wedding for free. That's so much more romantic than carriage rides and red roses, if you ask us.
Click through to see the burrito-loving couple in action.
