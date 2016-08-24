This Couple Took The Most Stunning Engagement Photos In Iceland

Many couples want their engagement photos to reflect who they are and their personal story. That was certainly true for Cici and Clement, the subjects of a stunning engagement photo series that has gone totally viral. According to Life Studios Inc (the Vancouver-based photography studio that took the shots), the couple are seasoned travelers who are always looking for their next big adventure. That’s why they chose to take their engagement photos in the stunning landscape of Iceland.
This past May, the newly engaged couple, along with a team of photographers and cinematographers, took a five-day trip through the photogenic destination. Led by an experienced guide from Extreme Iceland, Cici and Clements posed among glaciers, volcanos, black sand beaches, and waterfalls, all while dressed in haute couture. The studio reports that their goal was to “create truly unique images celebrating both the untamed beauty of one of the most exotic locations on earth, and the undeniable luxury of contemporary high fashion.” And of course, to celebrate young love. Mission accomplished. Take a look at these pics, which we've filed under photoshoot goals. (Huffington Post)
