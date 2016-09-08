Why Didn't Kendall & Kylie Jenner Walk In Kanye's Show?

On Wednesday, the world watched Kanye West debut his fourth Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week. This included his sisters-in-law, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who attended the outdoor presentation, staged on Roosevelt Island, alongside their family (well, most of them) and everybody else. Now, Kendall is a veritable supermodel, and while her younger sister certainly isn't, Kylie has walked in the rapper-designer's shows before. So why didn't they participate in Kanye's big event this year?
E! asked the sisters that very question during a chat at the Jenner girls' own big NYFW shindig, the launch of the Kendall + Kylie Fall 2016 collection. For Kendall, being a guest at Kanye's show instead of a model was chance to relax during a fashion show for once. "It's really cool to sit and watch. It's like a whole new world," she explained. "It's kind of nice to not feel the pressure of having to walk, and sitting there for a couple hours before." Fair enough.
Kylie's explanation, on the other hand, could come off to some as a tad self-congratulatory. "I used to walk," she said, "but I've gotten to a new level, and now I get to sit and watch." Okay. Kylie is a social media star and a lipstick mogul, no doubt. And while she has legit modeling experience, claiming she's on a "new level" is a little much. After all, notable models like Chanel Iman walked in Yeezy's show. Something like, "I wanted to focus on our show" or "I just wanted to chill out" might have been more appropriate responses. Watch the interview for yourself, below.
Advertisement