Why Is Rob Kardashian Looking Through Blac Chyna's Phone?

At this point, it's pretty clear that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are going to be doing an awful lot of fighting on their reality show, Rob & Chyna, premiering this Sunday. At least that's what virtually every promo they've released makes us think. But the latest sneak peek at their show is actually pretty infuriating. Why? It perpetuates an unhealthy myth that you need to give up your privacy to be in an honest relationship with your partner.
In the clip, Rob notices Chyna's phone buzzing while she's in the bathroom. "Yo, who's this hitting your phone over and over?" he asks. This kicks off an argument between the two. "Why are you even in my phone?" she replies. Rob then has the nerve to complain that Chyna changed her passcode — which she apparently did after the last time she caught Rob snooping through her phone. "Why you keep picking up my phone like you don't trust me?" she asks. "That's really whack."
Whack, indeed. Rob's expectation that he should be able to go through his fiancée's phone hints at a possessiveness or insecurity. Demanding access to Chyna's private messages is the kind of unhealthy, immature and mistrusting behavior that breeds resentment in relationships. Rob actually has the nerve to call Chyna "shady" for not wanting him to go through her messages. No — shady is acting like Chyna's dad when he's supposed to be her partner.
Chyna reasons in an interview that she's so busy — being four months pregnant with their child, taking care of her first son (with Tyga) King Cairo, and running two business — that Rob has no reason to suspect her of anything. "I literally don't leave the house so what could I possibly be doing?" But Chyna's not the one that needs to explain herself, here.
Watch the preview below, and tune into the premiere of Rob & Chyna on E! this Sunday at 9 p.m.
