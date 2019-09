It’s Time To Change The Way We Talk About Female Tennis Players

During the Olympics last month, it seemed everyone had an opinion when it came to female athletes — and, no, not regarding their standout performances. Instead, newscasters debated whether or not women should wear makeup in competitions , while Twitter erupted with opinions on how Gabby Douglas should style her hair . When we should have been celebrating athletics, we were more concerned about aesthetics. And it’s disappointing.Female tennis players certainly understand this pressure. It’s an intense sport — one that requires a tremendous amount of strength and agility — and yet many people still expect the top athletes to fill out their skirts a certain way. “We’re athletes and we have to have endurance on a high level, day after day,” says Serbian tennis player and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic. “Of course, we have to be strong, but then on the other side [the media] is creating pressures that we should look like models, which is impossible. You can’t play tennis like that, because you have to have energy for a two- to three-hour match.”