It’s Time To Change The Way We Talk About Female Tennis Players

We sat down with Ivanovic before the U.S. Open to learn more about the pressures she faces, why she chooses not to wear makeup during matches (but doesn’t judge athletes who do), and how she hopes to end sexism in tennis for good. That conversation, ahead.



People have a lot of thoughts about female athletes wearing makeup during competitions. What’s your take?

“There is much more spotlight, especially on the girls, not only on how they perform but also on how they look. That creates a certain pressure and you can get lost in that. It’s important to keep your identity and to know who you are. I don’t wear makeup on the court, just sun cream… I want to be comfortable and don’t want to think about my mascara running or my foundation. But it’s very individual, and different sports have different needs. I think it’s very personal. Athletes know what feels the most comfortable for them. ”