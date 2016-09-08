One thing that binds together all Angelenos, celebrities, and mortals alike, is the city's horrendous traffic. And Katy Perry has to deal with it every time she wants to visit her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, who lives in Malibu.
Perry complained about her commute to Women's Wear Daily. "I get the whole coming to L.A. and living by the beach thing," she said. "But it's really...it's so far, nobody [who lives in town] is going to come see you."
One advantage to coming to Malibu, though, is that it's on the way to Perry's hometown of Santa Barbara. She said she's driven Bloom past her childhood house, which is in a neighborhood people don't usually imagine when they think of the city. "I lived on food stamps and a food bank in Santa Barbara, which is like a crazy juxtaposition to live in beauty and still have a bit of a struggle," she said.
She also still makes music in Santa Barbara, though it's also a considerable drive from her — an hour and fifteen minutes if she hits it "at the right times."
If L.A. won't improve its public transportation for the rest of us, maybe it'll do it to keep Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's romance alive.
