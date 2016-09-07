Costco Wants To Help You Save On Trips To Disney

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Getty Images.
Costco members know that buying in bulk equals major savings. Now, those savings aren't just good for gigantic packages of home goods, toiletries, and food — the bargains are also available for theme park visits.

According to Food and Wine, Costco locations in Southern California are offering $330 annual passes to Disney’s California Adventure Park. The special limited-edition passes are available for purchase now through December 1. When you consider that a one-day pass to the park can cost up to $120, this deal is really bulk saving at its finest.

Not only will these passes get you into the park, they also offer a 10% discount of food and merchandise once you're there. Like with most of Disney's annual passes, some blackout dates apply, so take a good look at those and the other terms and conditions before making your in-store purchase.

With is exciting deal, Costco once again proves that it just makes financial sense to stock up. (Food and Wine)
