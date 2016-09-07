Costco Wants To Help You Save On Trips To Disney

Costco members know that buying in bulk equals major savings. Now, those savings aren't just good for gigantic packages of home goods, toiletries, and food — the bargains are also available for theme park visits.
According to Food and Wine, Costco locations in Southern California are offering $330 annual passes to Disney’s California Adventure Park. The special limited-edition passes are available for purchase now through December 1. When you consider that a one-day pass to the park can cost up to $120, this deal is really bulk saving at its finest.
Not only will these passes get you into the park, they also offer a 10% discount of food and merchandise once you're there. Like with most of Disney's annual passes, some blackout dates apply, so take a good look at those and the other terms and conditions before making your in-store purchase.
With is exciting deal, Costco once again proves that it just makes financial sense to stock up. (Food and Wine)
According to Food and Wine, Costco locations in Southern California are offering $330 annual passes to Disney’s California Adventure Park. The special limited-edition passes are available for purchase now through December 1. When you consider that a one-day pass to the park can cost up to $120, this deal is really bulk saving at its finest.
Not only will these passes get you into the park, they also offer a 10% discount of food and merchandise once you're there. Like with most of Disney's annual passes, some blackout dates apply, so take a good look at those and the other terms and conditions before making your in-store purchase.
With is exciting deal, Costco once again proves that it just makes financial sense to stock up. (Food and Wine)
Advertisement