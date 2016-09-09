10 Pumpkin Spice Recipes The Internet Is OBSESSING Over

Yes, yes, we know that fall hasn't officially arrived, but we aren't over pumpkin spice. We've already told you all about this season's limited-edition snacks, we dropped some major PSL news, AND we even rounded up our favorite autumnal Trader Joe's buys. What further food fantasias could there possibly be? Pumpkin spice Pinterest recipes. (My heart is full.)
In honor of our premature seasonal feelings, we've partnered up with Pinterest to select the most popular pumpkin spice recipes on the site. So if you're tired of hearing about all the packaged PS products you can purchase, why not try your hands at making them from scratch? We're talking about homemade lattes, snack mixes, cookies, waffles, and more. Scroll on for the best pumpkin spice recipes — they're sure to give you all the early fall feels.
Not even Chex Mix can deny the supremacy of pumpkin spice.
These grain-free muffins are the perfect treat for a blustery fall morning.
5. Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Something about pumpkin spice, melted butter, and warm maple syrup just makes sense.
6. Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
If you aren't into drinking lattes, but love pumpkin spice, just try these delectable little bites.
9. Pumpkin Spice Latte
The perfect pick-me-up for those fall afternoons to come.
