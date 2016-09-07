Act NOW For Flights As Low As $39 With Virgin America's Sweet Deals Promotion

Right now, Virgin America is offering exceptional deals on flights to some of the hottest destinations in the country. For a very practical price, you could be traveling to exciting spots like Washington, D.C., Palm Springs, or even New York City. Virgin America's "Sweet Deals" promotion applies to certain flights starting on September 20, 2016 through March 8, 2017, giving you a nice window to plan your travels. So now your only question should be: "Where to?"
The options are endless and the deals are unbelievable. You can fly from Las Vegas to L.A. for just $39. Or maybe plan a Bay Area adventure with friends; flights to San Francisco from Los Angeles or Portland are only $59. Not too shabby.
To take advantage of the sale, you better act now, because it all ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT. Some restrictions and blackout dates apply to certain deals, so check out all the details on Virgin America's website before you book. Start texting your besties to plan a fun and affordable getaway.
