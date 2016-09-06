Is This The Secret Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's New Pinky Tattoo?

Demi Lovato's itty-bitty new tattoo may actually pack a surprisingly big punch. The singer got a tiny smiley face tattooed on her left pinkie finger in August. She shared the news on Instagram with the simple caption "Cause life's too short not to tattoo your pinky 😂" — and nobody read much more into it. But reports that Lovato is dating UFC fighter Luke Rockhold hint that there may be a special significance behind her latest ink.
It turns out that Lovato — who has nearly 30 tattoos — posted her Instagram just a few days after Rockhold shared a photo of his very own tattoo. Yup, you guessed it: He has an identical smiley face inked on his pinky. The twin tattoos can't be a coincidence, and they certainly lend credibility to the rumors of the last few weeks that the two are dating.
Lovato broke up with boyfriend of six years Wilmer Valderrama back in June. It sounds like the actor is recovering pretty well post-split. And, based on Lovato's cheery matching ink, she is too.
