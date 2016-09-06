It's not the music Britney Spears is against anymore. These days, it looks like Spears is against InTouch magazine. The "Make Me" singer is threatening legal action over a forthcoming article about her "erratic" behavior behind the scenes of her VMAs performance, according to TMZ.
InTouch's article alleges that Brit's actions backstage at the VMAs were odd, TMZ reported. Sources supposedly told InTouch's reporters that she was "talking and laughing to herself and using a British accent."
Spears' camp says InTouch's characterization of her is completely false. TMZ reports they have a copy of the letter, which says that the magazine's words are "utterly false, highly defamatory and completely offensive to Ms. Spears."
Brit's performance was ultimately a return to form for the singer, who infamously flubbed a previous comeback effort at the 2007 awards. There were a few kinks, however: rapper G-Eazy tried for an awkward kiss. Online, fans sympathized with the singer for having the hardest performance slot in the night's lineup, that is, being asked to follow up Beyoncé.
InTouch's reps couldn't be reached for comment on the story, or to confirm they did receive the letter from Spears' attorney.
