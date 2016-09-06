Huda Kattan Does Her Makeup Using Only School Supplies & It's SO Good

When it comes to finding the most creative, weird, and hilarious makeup challenges, look no further than YouTube. Lately, it's been blowing up with videos of vloggers creating looks using only children's makeup, doing their makeup without a mirror (heck, even blindfolded), and layering 100 coats of just about everything onto their faces. Now, in honor of back-to-school week, it only follows that the new thing is makeup application using school supplies.
After dropping her daughter off at orientation, beauty mogul Huda Kattan decided to take up the challenge where Natalies Outlet left off. Kattan grabbed all the things you'd find in a middle school pencil pouch — Post-Its, Crayola pencils, washable markers, Elmer's Glue — and went to work creating a full face that's surprisingly put-together. We're talking smoky cat-eyes, contoured cheekbones, and sheer red lips we'd wear on a night out.
Plus, we even took away a few pointers from her video, like that soaking colored pencils in water dials the pigment payoff way up, and Post-Its can be used as eyeliner stencils. While we don't recommend using any products on your face or eyes that aren't specifically formulated for the area, we can't deny that the video sure is entertaining. Watch Kattan make face magic out of Staples supplies, above.
