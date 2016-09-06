That Time Kim Kardashian Met Carrie Bradshaw

If ever you couldn't help but wonder: What if Kim Kardashian and Carrie Bradshaw met?
Wonder no more. The reality star palled around with the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker backstage at Kanye West's star-studded concert at Madison Square Garden last night. Alicia Keys, Carine Roitfeld, Chris Rock, and Naomi Campbell also made cameos at both the show and Kardashian's Snapchat feed.
Nobody, however, elicited the excitement that SJP did when she posed with Kardashian for a photo.
"You're, like, my idol," Kardashian gushed to Parker. "You're the most amazing person on the planet."
The actress laughed off the compliments, but we have a feeling Kim K is dead serious. Anyone who rocks matching silver gowns with her toddler daughter (hi, North!) no doubt has a shrine devoted to Carrie somewhere.
Catch the ladies in action, complete with a Yeezy photobomb, below.
