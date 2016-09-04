On Thursday, we told you that Luke Pell had his bags packed and he was ready to go as the next man on a journey for love on The Bachelor. According to Pell, ABC pulled the plug on that journey at the very last minute. Instead, Nick Viall got the gig.
Now, Pell is spilling more details about how it went down — or more precisely, how it didn't.
Pell told E! that not only were the contracts done, he was checked into his flight. We heard this before, but Pell added that ABC had gone so far as to talk to his sister about appearing on an episode. This is the second time Pell has faced a surprise goodbye, but just like he did when JoJo Fletcher broke up with him on The Bachelorette, he's rolling with it.
"I'm fine, I'm content," he told E!. "It's the same as how I left The Bachelorette, unexpectedly."
Pell also spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the end of what he calls a week with a very dramatic start. "I heard, along with the rest of America, that Nick was chosen," he says. He wishes Nick well, but don't expect to see Pell on any of the other Bachelor shows anytime soon. He told ET that he has a bitter taste in his mouth over the experience.
So Pell is at home in Nashville, still single. He's not sweating it too much, though. "There are a million ways to meet people," he told ET.
Odds are, after his swoon-worthy stint on The Bachelorette, that won't be a problem.
Now, Pell is spilling more details about how it went down — or more precisely, how it didn't.
Pell told E! that not only were the contracts done, he was checked into his flight. We heard this before, but Pell added that ABC had gone so far as to talk to his sister about appearing on an episode. This is the second time Pell has faced a surprise goodbye, but just like he did when JoJo Fletcher broke up with him on The Bachelorette, he's rolling with it.
"I'm fine, I'm content," he told E!. "It's the same as how I left The Bachelorette, unexpectedly."
Pell also spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the end of what he calls a week with a very dramatic start. "I heard, along with the rest of America, that Nick was chosen," he says. He wishes Nick well, but don't expect to see Pell on any of the other Bachelor shows anytime soon. He told ET that he has a bitter taste in his mouth over the experience.
So Pell is at home in Nashville, still single. He's not sweating it too much, though. "There are a million ways to meet people," he told ET.
Odds are, after his swoon-worthy stint on The Bachelorette, that won't be a problem.
Advertisement