You Can Afford An iPhone 7 — With This Trick

The new iPhone is rumored to include a number of changes, including an extra camera lens, an extra speaker replacing the headphone jack, and a new home button technology. Marketwatch estimates that pricing will be similar to that of the last release: $299 for a 32 GB iPhone 7 with a new two-year contract. (Add the cost of ending a contract early if you haven't finished your last one.)The trick is having a phone to use between when you sell your (not very) old phone and when you stand in line for the new one. According to Marketwatch, resale sites Nextworth and Gazelle offer grace periods (30 days and 45 days, respectively) between when you sign the contract and when you send in your phone. If you have an old iPhone 4 or 5 sitting in a drawer somewhere, ready to use as backup, you might be perfectly poised to make this transition.